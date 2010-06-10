Kobe’s next game, LeBron’s next coach, and D-Wade’s next sidekick

We’re getting toward that time of the NBA offseason (at least for the 28 teams not playing) where every potential hint is blown out of proportion and it’s hard to decipher rumors from legit reports. For example, Wednesday’s big story was that Tom Izzo had accepted the Cavs’ head coaching job. That stemmed from a meeting Izzo had with his Michigan State players where he supposedly told them he was leaving, but then other sources claimed Izzo only told the players he’d talked to the Cavs but hadn’t yet made a decision … If Izzo does take the job, does he know something we don’t about LeBron‘s summer plans? Surely he’s not walking away from a regular national championship contender and deity status in East Lansing just to draw up plays for J.J. Hickson and watch Mo Williams jack 28-footers in transition, right? … For what it’s worth, here’s what Dick Vitale said: “Tom Izzo will not leave the sideline for the Spartans. Why in the world, if you are an elite coach making millions, would you want three seasons in one, why would you want to go coach a hundred games and go where you could tarnish your resume? Just ask Pitino, Calipari — I don’t care if he has LeBron James, he is going to get fired in the NBA. A guy (Mike Brown) goes (61-21) and he gets fired.” … Avery Johnson taking the Nets coaching job is closer to fact; he’s agreed to a three-year contract that should conveniently give the team room to let him go if it’s not working out by the time they’re ready to move to Brooklyn. Devin Harris pushed the organization to consider Avery, so that relationship shouldn’t be a problem. Overall, good move for both sides … Also on that rumor/report mill, we hear the Heat have their free agency sights set on Amar’e Stoudemire, Chris Bosh and Carlos Boozer, with the idea that one of them will be D-Wade‘s ideal sidekick. Bosh is part of Wade’s clique and is the best all-around talent of the available power forwards, but Boozer gives you more of that inside toughness, and Amar’e is the one with the most playoff experience. If you’re running the Heat, in what order would you go after those three? … The gigantic rookie sneaker deal was allegedly dead given the U.S. economy, but nobody told Reebok and John Wall. The soon-to-be No. 1 pick’s endorsement deal is worth an estimated $25 million, and word is Reebok is banking on Wall to be their marquee star now that Allen Iverson is pretty much out of the picture … Or is he? Just like Shaq, nobody has really talked about Iverson being a free agent this summer. Is there any chance he gets picked up at 35 years old, especially given what happened (and didn’t happen) with the Grizzlies and Sixers this season? … Going into tonight’s Lakers/Celtics Game 4 (9 p.m. EST, ABC), naturally all eyes will be on Kobe. Getting 29 points on 29 shots from Mamba isn’t the equation that translates into too many L.A. wins, though it worked well enough in Game 3 to eke out a W. Nobody on the Lakers ever wants to straight-up say Kobe is ball-hogging, but it’s not hard to read between the lines. “Sometimes we get a little stagnant and we don’t form our offense,” Lamar Odom said yesterday. Pau Gasol added, “Sometimes we do get away from getting the ball in the post and attacking the team from there. Sometimes we do; we tend to do that pretty often. Sometimes it’s good, some times, most times, I don’t think it helps a lot, especially when we have been as effective and both of our bigs are shooting over 57 percent in the whole playoffs. So you’ve got to make a conscious effort on getting the ball in there.” That was about as subtle as a baseball bat to the knee … We’re out like A.I. …
Sneaker deals probably won’t mega huge again after the industry saw how Adidas experienced epic fail when they joined the Sebastian Telfair hype machine. That debacle pretty much killed it for mega hyped talents that have yet to play.
one day till the World Cup!
Watch Kobe come out and not shoot for the first 3 quarters just to make a point. again.
Out of the three Stooges (Amare, Bosh, and Boozer), Bosh is the only dude that plays defense or least tries to.
Do you think Iverson will have a job next year? if yes which team will he go to? I’m really wondering.
If there’s a team that fits AI, it’s the Celtics. He’s old, he’s washed up, he’ll explode one night then disappear the next, Danny Ainge loves him and tried to trade for him before. He’d be a nice fit in Boston…
Bosh also rebounds better than amare I would take him first
@Sh!tfaced I think old and washed up are really good reasons for him to join the “Boston has beens”.
Just a gut feel here. Carlos Boozer and Amare Stoudemire will stay with their respective teams. Chris Bosh as has been rumored in the past will be in a sign-and-trade most possibly with the Lakers.
I am all hyped up for the big screen debut of the A-Team and I do not care what the critics says about the movie. There were millions of kids who grew up watching that series. I pity the fool who would not watch the movie.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
82. Because you will hear my voice when I shout it out loud and I will keep the faith. Dime, you just have to lay your hands on me.
option #1,279 for lebron and d-wade: go to the globetrotters.
[content.usatoday.com]
if bron and wade went to the globetrotters, they’d be guaranteed winners. just sayin. lololol
@ T-PAIN Yep. Better than the “Cleveland Never Was'”
I’d take Amare and Boozer before Bosh, but Bosh would be the better sidekick, cuz he can’t do sh*t by himself.
@TPain – ya, they’re such has-beens that they’re playing in the Finals. Are you high?
and I’d go Bosh, Amare, then Boozer based on talent, relationship w/ Wade, and age/injury history.
Amare, Bosh, and Boozer. Neither of them deserves max money. As stated above they are sidekick material.
I think Wade and Bosh fit best. Otherwise Wade will explode once he sees that Amare and Boozer play no defense.
Kobe needs to stop ball hogging and forcing up bad shots. there’s no way he’s gonna allow L.A to win and not be the finals mvp. Go to the post. It hasn’t failed us yet. Also gasol needs to toughen up in the post especially when wallace is guarding him,he tends to shy away from the contact. Give me more of Game 1’s assertiveness. I got Lakers for tonight and Lakers in six.
@ ALF
lol I for one like to come on SMACK and read your posts…
crazy
How anyone can play ball in Reeboks still amazes me? I guess for $25 mil, any shoe is comfortable.
Bosh, Boozer, Amare (
$25 mill isn’t anything to knock, and I guess they offered more money than Nike.
Reebok has no other stars under contract right now, so maybe they’ll promote him better than they did anyone else.
Bosh
Amare
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Boozer.
PLEASE do not sign Boozer. Wade needs someone who wants to win and shows up in primetime, not an undersized 4 with an awkward jumpshot. Don’t get me wrong, he’s better than what they have, but should the Heat sign Carlos, they STILL wouldn’t have any inside height. Bosh is the perfect fit. Willing to play D. Capable on the offensive end. Willing to set aside his ego.
SIGN CHRIS BOSH… or amare.
LL
Given equal minutes, is Boozer really that much better than Haslem? Haslem is also cheaper. Boozer wants $15 million/year. If I’m the Heat I’m going for Bosh first and foremost. Amare would be an acceptable consolation prize.
Call me bias (I’m not a Duke fan) but I don’t want Boozer anywhere near my team.
Damn Doc Rivers still whining??
I remember him talkin shit about Phil whining in 2008..
Weak ass hypocrit and an overrated coach.. ok lol maybe not overrated but i think his assistants are just as good..
Izzo would have to be crazy to leave Michgan State to go coach the Cavs and get fired in 3yrs once Lebron leaves anyway and especially since the Cavs have yet to show that they can get past Boston or Orlando and i doubt that they will be able to next year and you can add my Heat to the mix next year as 1 of the powers of the east once we sign Bosh/Amare and Joe Johnson/Rudy Gay. Hopefully we can convince Haywood to be the be man of our dynasty and Draft either Whiteside or Alabi as his back-up. You heard it first from SPORTY-J. Wade with help equals the most scariest player in the NBA and count us in that Championship game next year. Going to party like a rock-star on SOUTH BEACH. P.S.- “Meat us in that ship next year Kobe so that we can settle whos the best SG in the NBA because we wont dissapoint you like LEBRON”.
“As subtle as a basketball bat to the knee” … lol!!
The way this series is goin, somebody on the Lakers will pick up some quick fouls and head to the bench early. Kobe can’t have another game that nasty. Make it easy on everyone and throw that rock inside to Bynum and Gasol til their arms fall off. Artest is neutralizing Pierce like I never seen. KG just had his big Finals game and Rondo is being guarded deep in the paint when he out by the 3 point line. Don’t pretend y’all didn’t see the baseline j off the side of the backboard last game. Confidence shot.
This is a game LA can steal
Lakers alllll day!
2 down, 2 to go
Sporty is that one of the Spice Girls?
Now Miami is going to have 2 max players and get a third close max guy (JJ or Gay?), that’s not happening.
Alf, both Boozer and Amare are gone, both have extended their welcome and both can’t play a lick of D. Boozer at least boards but Amare is better on the blocks, Bosh is way better than both.
Pierce just sucks so far, Walton wasn’t shutting him down, Pierce is missing everything, he needs to wake up.
I would take Izzo over Byron Scott.
@ duke
sheeeiiiit,if he’s passing the ball in.,i don’t mind.
57 % shooting from inside,a gigantic wasted game from thse same bigs in game 2 and we coulda been talking sweep tomight man!
besides he’s a good screener,f**k run pick and rolls off him.whose leaving kobe alone to double team anyone else? Yup,didnt think so..
somebody get Odom some twinkies.this could b a breakout game for him.if that happens we could keep pierce’s predictions.
go lakers!
@CLAW-MIDEA! Since you must know. No its not like spice girls or whatever that is. Its more like the spice that melts in your mouth… We are not keeping Beasley once we sign either Bosh or Amare which will allow us to sign 3 max players. I live in south florida and i know my team and thats the word on the street down here and what Riley wants to do. We are going to form a younger version of the big 3 with big centers that can contend with L.A.s heigth once we make it to the ship. Try to do your research to mister funny CLAW-N and you will see that my Heat has the most cap space this summer.