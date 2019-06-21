Koby Altman And The Cavs Used The Draft To Leap Into The Modern NBA

Getty Image

At some point between landing in Los Angeles to watch Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland workout in secret and the flight back to Cleveland, Cavs general manager Koby Altman started having visions. Despite access to just five games of tape of Garland’s time as a Commodore, despite legitimately questions about his fit next to the point guard Altman drafted at this time last summer, photoshopped images of Garland in a wine and gold jersey danced in Altman’s head.

“We started to become fascinated by that idea (of drafting him),” Altman said. “When we saw him workout, and saw him take 30-footers and just flick them like it was nothing, it was like, ‘OK, how can this work out?'”

One season removed from LeBron James turning his summer home into his permanent home, the Cavs found themselves in a fortuitous position on Thursday night. After an early injury to Kevin Love resulted in the overhaul of an organizational philosophy last year, the Cavs executed a tank with technical precision. Collin Sexton, the point guard taken at No. 8 overall in the 2018 draft, had transformed his game by the end of the season, buoyed by the late return of Love to the lineup. Cedi Osman, the still very much raw Turkish wing, tucked another season of experience under his belt. Altman shipped out veterans like George Hill, Rodney Hood, and Alec Burks, shedding the final layers of skin from a team that had made four straight NBA Finals, took a look at players like Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight, and the Cavs sputtered to the finish line in a better place than which they began.