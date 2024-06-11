kristaps porzingis
Getty Image
DimeMag

Kristaps Porzingis Is Day-To-Day After Suffering A ‘Rare Injury’ In His Left Leg

Kristaps Porzingis has been magnificent on both ends of the floor for the Boston Celtics through the first two games of the 2024 NBA Finals, as the big man hasn’t shown any rust against the Dallas Mavericks after missing most of the first three rounds due to a calf injury. But in the second half of Game 2, Porzingis started to move a bit gingerly, and there were questions about whether he aggravated something with his calf.

The good news for Boston is that Porzingis didn’t do that, but the bad news is that the big man is banged up. In a statement released by the team on Tuesday afternoon, the Celtics announced that Porzingis suffered a “rare injury.”

“Celtics Center Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg at 3:27 of the third quarter of Game 2,” the team said. “The injury is unrelated to Porzingis’s prior right calf injury. After consultation with numerous specialists regarding this rare injury, his availability for upcoming games will be determined day-to-day.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla spoke to reporters about the injury, which he classified as “serious.” But despite that, Porzingis is doing what he has to do to try and play.

“Obviously something happened a little bit, but I have a couple of days again, and believe me, we will do everything we can to be back and moving well,” Porzingis said after Game 2 before telling the press that “I’ll die out there if we need.”

Porzingis addressed the injury with the press on Tuesday and made clear that the Celtics doctors are the only ones who can keep him from taking the floor.

Game 3 between the Celtics and the Mavs will take place in Dallas on Wednesday night.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Good Looks’ ‘Lived Here For A While’ Is One Of 2024’s Best Rock Albums
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors and
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors