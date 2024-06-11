Kristaps Porzingis has been magnificent on both ends of the floor for the Boston Celtics through the first two games of the 2024 NBA Finals, as the big man hasn’t shown any rust against the Dallas Mavericks after missing most of the first three rounds due to a calf injury. But in the second half of Game 2, Porzingis started to move a bit gingerly, and there were questions about whether he aggravated something with his calf.

The good news for Boston is that Porzingis didn’t do that, but the bad news is that the big man is banged up. In a statement released by the team on Tuesday afternoon, the Celtics announced that Porzingis suffered a “rare injury.”

“Celtics Center Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg at 3:27 of the third quarter of Game 2,” the team said. “The injury is unrelated to Porzingis’s prior right calf injury. After consultation with numerous specialists regarding this rare injury, his availability for upcoming games will be determined day-to-day.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla spoke to reporters about the injury, which he classified as “serious.” But despite that, Porzingis is doing what he has to do to try and play.

Joe Mazzulla says this is a “serious injury” and the Celtics’ medical team will make the decision about Kristaps Porzingis’ availability. “He’s doing anything and everything he can to be able to play,” Mazzulla said. https://t.co/bgl8lLCupi — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 11, 2024

“Obviously something happened a little bit, but I have a couple of days again, and believe me, we will do everything we can to be back and moving well,” Porzingis said after Game 2 before telling the press that “I’ll die out there if we need.”

Porzingis addressed the injury with the press on Tuesday and made clear that the Celtics doctors are the only ones who can keep him from taking the floor.

Porzingis: “I’ll do everything I have to to be out there tomorrow….nothing is going to stop me unless I’m told I’m not allowed to play.” — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 11, 2024

Game 3 between the Celtics and the Mavs will take place in Dallas on Wednesday night.