The fourth game on the NBA’s 2019 Christmas Day slate had the most hype as we entered the marquee day during the regular season. The battle for Los Angeles pitted two of the league’s best squads, the Clippers and the Lakers, in the building that both franchises call home. (Well, for now, at least.)

For the first 12 minutes of action, the game lived up to the hype. The Clippers played pretty well, but they weren’t able to fend off an absolutely torrid stretch of scoring by Kyle Kuzma. The third-year forward exploded for 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting off the bench, connecting on three of his four attempts from deep as the nominal home side led 33-31 after one.

We say all of this for two reasons. Number one is that it was a great frame that represented the absolute best of Kuzma, who has his flaws as a player but is capable of giving the team a scoring punch when they need it. Number two is it lets us show you this video of the outfit Kuzma wore to the game, which was clowned in the locker room before the game.

"Look at that neck" -The Lakers clowning Kuzma's fashion 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ugou1LdbOG — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 25, 2019

Now, I am writing this post while wearing sweatpants and a hockey jersey, so please do not expect me to ever give a single salient thought about fashion. Having said that, Kuzma is a pretty fashionable guy, and we can probably guess based on what his teammates lovingly had to say that this was not his best effort.