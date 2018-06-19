Getty Image

The Lakers are facing a very interesting summer, with the hope of adding two max players in free agency in LeBron James and Paul George, as well as being the preferred destination of Kawhi Leonard in a trade.

Whether they land one, two, or all three of those players remains to be seen, but for the young core the Lakers have right now, there is pressure to get better on a much quicker timeline. Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma all could find themselves suddenly needing to play roles on a very good team, rather than a budding young team, and with that comes new expectations — or, they could all get traded for Leonard.

Kuzma seems to be taking the need to improve seriously this summer, at least when it comes to getting his body stronger to compete better in the paint in the NBA. The Lakers forward posted a picture to Instagram of some of his gains he’s made in the gym recently and gave a hat tip to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for the workout tips.