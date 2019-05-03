Getty Image

In the midst of the Philadelphia 76ers’ blowout win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup, Kyle Lowry and Ben Simmons got tangled up on the baseline after a missed shot. Simmons fell, and in the heat of the moment, threw an elbow directly into Lowry’s groin. Lowry crumpled to the ground as Simmons ran back down court, and with referee Scott Foster already on his way to the other end, too, nothing was called.

After the game, Lowry told ESPN that Simmons apologized to him at halftime before essentially dismissing the incident because of the eventual outcome of the game.