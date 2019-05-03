Kyle Lowry Says Ben Simmons Apologized At Halftime For Elbowing Him In The Groin

05.03.19 60 mins ago

Getty Image

In the midst of the Philadelphia 76ers’ blowout win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup, Kyle Lowry and Ben Simmons got tangled up on the baseline after a missed shot. Simmons fell, and in the heat of the moment, threw an elbow directly into Lowry’s groin. Lowry crumpled to the ground as Simmons ran back down court, and with referee Scott Foster already on his way to the other end, too, nothing was called.

After the game, Lowry told ESPN that Simmons apologized to him at halftime before essentially dismissing the incident because of the eventual outcome of the game.

“Yeah, he said it at halftime,” Lowry told ESPN. “Said he didn’t mean to. Scott [Foster, the referee] didn’t call it on the floor. It’s not like I’m going to dwell on it or bitch about it. It happened. It’s over now.

“We got our ass kicked after. It didn’t matter.”

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Philadelphia 76ers#Ben Simmons
TAGSben simmonsKYLE LOWRYNBA PlayoffsPHILADELPHIA 76ERSTORONTO RAPTORS
