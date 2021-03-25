Kyle Lowry likely played his last game in a Toronto Raptors uniform — at least for now — on Wednesday night. If it was indeed his last game as a Raptor, he put a fitting end on a legendary tenure with the franchise, posting a modest 8 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, but was a career-high +42 in a 135-111 blowout over the Denver Nuggets.

It’s a shame that he didn’t get a sendoff in front of the Toronto faithful, with whom he ingratiated himself like few players get to with a city, but it was a perfect, Lowry-ian performance before he is likely dealt to the Sixers or Heat (or, less likely, the Lakers). After the game, Lowry was emotional leaving the court, spotting the TSN cameras in the tunnel and offering an apparent goodbye.

Kyle Lowry, when he saw the cameras as he walked off the floor tonight for Toronto in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/FHK6q2Mdfe — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 25, 2021

Nick Nurse, who has seen much of Lowry’s tenure as an assistant and most recently as his head coach, spoke about his star with the knowledge that this was likely it, calling him “maybe the greatest Raptor” to ever play for the franchise.

Nick Nurse on Kyle Lowry: "He'll go down as maybe the greatest Raptor, I think." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 25, 2021

Raptors coach Nick Nurse on Kyle Lowry: "He plays harder than anyone I've ever seen. There's no higher compliment I can give than that." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 25, 2021

Raptors fans will be mad, if anything, that Nurse included the “maybe” qualifier, as Lowry’s impact on the franchise is hard to overstate. In nine seasons, he made the leap to being an All-Star six times, led them to a level of consistency the franchise had never had, even if the early years saw annual playoff heartbreak, and finally was the emotional leader of their championship squad in 2019. How quickly it’s regressed from that championship to this is a strange journey, but so it goes in professional sports.

As for Lowry, he started by shouting out the Raptors’ all-woman broadcast, the first in NBA history.

From there, he couldn’t help but note how weird it was out there on Wednesday and how crazy it would’ve been in Toronto, but he was thrilled to get the win.

Lowry on tonight: "I'mma be honest. Usually I bullshit y'all, but tonight was kinda weird" with deadline buzz and uncertainty. "Of course, it woulda been crazier if it was in Toronto." — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) March 25, 2021

Kyle Lowry admits tonight was "weird," not knowing what's next – and that it would be crazier in Toronto – but that he was glad the Raptors got a win. He said his phone tomorrow will be on but that he won't be following what's happening as far as trades go. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 25, 2021

Lowry wouldn’t speak as if his time with Toronto was officially over, but said that being in Tampa he misses the Toronto fans and the arena staff at Scotiabank Arena.