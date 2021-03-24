Woj: ‘Don’t Rule Out’ The Lakers In The Kyle Lowry Sweepstakes

The Kyle Lowry sweepstakes has appeared to include three potential outcomes: Staying in Toronto (well, for this season, Tampa), a homecoming in Philadelphia, or a move to lovely South Beach. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, a fourth outcome is now on the table, and it involves the defending NBA champions.

During Wednesday afternoon’s Woj + Lowe show ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, Wojnarowski added the Los Angeles Lakers to the list of teams that have a shot at working out a deal with the Raptors.

Woj says to not rule out the Lakers trading for Kyle Lowry pic.twitter.com/NyFHlBDV8V — Donny (@donny_mchenry) March 24, 2021

The Lakers are obviously in a tricky position due to the fact that their two best players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are out for the foreseeable future due to injuries, and while the team is currently in fourth place in the Western Conference, it’s not hard to see how things can go off the rails without the two All-Star players in the lineup — Los Angeles has lost three in a row, including the game where James went down.

Adding Lowry to the team, which could use a player of his caliber in the backcourt even when healthy, would be a good addition for L.A., although it would require a number of rotation players (Dennis Schröder, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, etc.) to make the money work.