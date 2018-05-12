Kyle Lowry Says It’s His Job To Support The Raptors’ Decision To Fire Dwane Casey

#2018 NBA Playoffs
05.11.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Despite enjoying their best season in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors’ championship aspirations ended in familiar fashion on Monday when the Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated them from the postseason for the third consecutive year.

To add insult to injury, they lost in humiliating fashion via a four-game sweep, which only serves to perpetuate the now inescapable reality that the Raps in their current incarnation simply cannot compete with LeBron James.

There is, naturally, plenty of blame to go around, but head coach Dwane Casey was the first to take the fall on Friday when the team announced they were parting ways with him just days after his peers named him Coach of the Year.

How star players react in these situations is always telling, and Kyle Lowry’s somewhat laconic response certainly didn’t give the impression that he was terribly broken up about it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsDwane CaseyKYLE LOWRYTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 11 hours ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 11 hours ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP