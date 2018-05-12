Getty Image

Despite enjoying their best season in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors’ championship aspirations ended in familiar fashion on Monday when the Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated them from the postseason for the third consecutive year.

To add insult to injury, they lost in humiliating fashion via a four-game sweep, which only serves to perpetuate the now inescapable reality that the Raps in their current incarnation simply cannot compete with LeBron James.

There is, naturally, plenty of blame to go around, but head coach Dwane Casey was the first to take the fall on Friday when the team announced they were parting ways with him just days after his peers named him Coach of the Year.

How star players react in these situations is always telling, and Kyle Lowry’s somewhat laconic response certainly didn’t give the impression that he was terribly broken up about it.