Dwane Casey’s time at the helm of the Toronto Raptors has come to an end. Just days after the team was eliminated from the 2018 NBA Playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers, the third year in a row their season ended in such fashion, the Raptors decided it was time to move on from their coach for the last seven seasons.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Toronto has fired Casey two days after he was named the National Basketball Coaches’ Association Coach of the Year.