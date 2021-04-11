Despite the fact that there were a number of high-profile injury absences for both teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets went head-to-head on ABC on Saturday night. Anthony Davis and LeBron James were sidelined for L.A., while James Harden didn’t take the floor for Brooklyn. And in the third quarter of action, a little more star power left the floor due to some extracurriculars.

Kyrie Irving got called for a foul on Dennis Schröder as he tried to hold his ground while the Lakers’ guard was dribbling. Schröder went up to an official to express some gripes, which apparently did not sit well with Irving. The pair got face-to-face with one another, leading to technical fouls being assessed. Despite getting split up, Irving and Schröder kept talking with one another, leading to a second wave of techs getting handed out and both of their nights ending a little earlier than they expected.

Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were both ejected after getting into it during the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/i2UEyKba3m — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2021

At the times of their ejections, Irving had 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting with four rebounds, while Schröder had 19 on 7-for-11 shooting with four assists and a rebound. The Lakers would go on to beat the Nets, 126-101, with Andre Drummond’s 20 points and 11 rebounds leading the way.