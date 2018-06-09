Getty Image

There may not be a more prominent flat-Earther than Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving. While Irving has sometimes made it sound like he’s just trying to be provocative and challenge the scientific consensus about the shape of the Earth, the amount of information basketball fans have to suggest that Irving honestly believes this is a bit overwhelming.

But in an interview that dropped during Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals, Irving told Sopan Deb of the New York Times that this is “fun for me.”

“It’s mentally stimulating to hear because there absolutely are scientists or engineers that have said, ‘Hey man, I believe the Earth is flat,'” Irving said. “But then of course, utilizing an exploitation tactic of utilizing my name and who I am, and all of a sudden it turns into a bigger thing. Which is fine. That’s the way our society works. It is what it is. I don’t mind it.”