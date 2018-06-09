Kyrie Irving Admits He’s Not Sure Whether The Earth Is Flat Or Round But Has Many Thoughts

#Kyrie Irving #Boston Celtics
Associate Editor
06.08.18

Getty Image

There may not be a more prominent flat-Earther than Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving. While Irving has sometimes made it sound like he’s just trying to be provocative and challenge the scientific consensus about the shape of the Earth, the amount of information basketball fans have to suggest that Irving honestly believes this is a bit overwhelming.

But in an interview that dropped during Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals, Irving told Sopan Deb of the New York Times that this is “fun for me.”

“It’s mentally stimulating to hear because there absolutely are scientists or engineers that have said, ‘Hey man, I believe the Earth is flat,'” Irving said. “But then of course, utilizing an exploitation tactic of utilizing my name and who I am, and all of a sudden it turns into a bigger thing. Which is fine. That’s the way our society works. It is what it is. I don’t mind it.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSKYRIE IRVING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 11 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP