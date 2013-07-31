Kyrie Irving & Nate Robinson Go Head-2-Head In A Ridiculous Summer League Duel; Combine For 91 Points

Kyrie Irving and Nate Robinson went head-to-head in a Nike Pro City summer league showdown recently, with both players showing out like they should. Nate showed he can still get up for some alley-oops, and Irving continued to showcase why he’s now the new dribbling god of the NBA. Robinson dropped 44 while Irving had 47 and the W in overtime.

Which player is more exciting to watch?

