Kyrie Irving Wore The New Nike Kyrie 6 At Nets Practice

Training camp has arrived and the NBA season is right around the corner, which means it’s about that time for sneaker companies to start rolling out all their new models of signature kicks.

We’ve recently seen the new Jordan 34, LeBron 17, Curry 6, and Dame 6 all get official first looks for the public, and on Tuesday, Kyrie Irving joined the fray by showing off the upcoming Kyrie 6 at Nets practice. The silhouette is the same as it’s been since since the 3, with continued modifications to the smaller aesthetics around it. For the first time since the Kyrie 2, the strap over the laces returns to his main model, although this strap looks more like what we’ve seen recently on the Kyrie Lows rather than the strap from the Kyrie 2.

Kyrie Irving practices in the Nike Kyrie 6 in Brooklyn! #NetsAllAccess #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Sd3HqHxfL4 — NBA KICKS (@NBAKicks) October 1, 2019

The outsole appears to have gotten a new pattern, based purely on what you can see from the sides. The upper appears to have just about the same construction that we’ve seen on the Kyries since the 3s, with the major difference from the 5 being the strap rather than the wiring system that held the lacing in place.

We’ll surely get full details soon on all the design updates to the Kyrie 6, but when you have one of the most popular hoops shoes in existence, there’s little reason to make sweeping changes from year to year.