One of the most endearing things about this young Lakers squad is the friendships that have blossomed this season, particularly between talented rookies Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma. But like a lot of young men, that friendship entails a lot of good-natured ribbing at one another’s expense.

The two have ruthlessly traded barbs throughout the season, much of which has played itself out on social media but more recently took the form of a diss track Lonzo dropped this week called “Kylie Kuzma.” However, that track veered into some decidedly not-so-good-natured territory, as diss tracks are wont to do, with Lonzo savagely going after Kuzma’s upbringing, namely the fact that he was raised not knowing his biological father.

Apparently, that was enough to raise some hackles around the Lakers’ front office, reportedly prompting them to step in and ask the boys to cool it.