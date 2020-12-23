Kostas Antetokounmpo became the first member of his family to win an NBA championship last year. Kostas was an end-of-bench player for the Los Angeles Lakers, and while he did not appear in any of the team’s playoff games, he’ll get to say that he’s a champion for the rest of his life.

While his older brother certainly hopes to join him in having a ring by the time the 2020-21 season ends, he had a bit of business to take care of before the year tips off. The Lakers put forth an incredible ring ceremony in which players’ family members congratulated them, and when it came time for Kostas, his video included a cameo from Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After their mom, Veronica, congratulated Kostas for his ring, Giannis and his brother Thanasis shouted out the champ. Giannis also included a simple message: “We’re extremely happy for you for bringing the first ring home. Let’s get more rings, man!”

"Let's get more rings, man" Giannis congratulates his brother Kostas pic.twitter.com/Gipy3s1llk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2020

While Giannis obviously would have wished that he got a chance to life the Larry O’Brien trophy, he’s always made it clear that his family is his top priority, so while it was a bit jarring to see him appearing in an official Lakers video, it certainly wasn’t surprising that he’d want to celebrate his younger brother. It is probably safe to assume, however, that those good vibes will go away when the buzzer tips on Jan. 21 and the Bucks play host to the Lakers.