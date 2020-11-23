The Lakers Didn’t Fall Into The Trap Of Just Running It Back

The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the 2020-21 season looking to defend the NBA championship they won just over a month ago in the Orlando Bubble, and while LeBron James and Anthony Davis will still be the starring pieces, the roster around them will look quite different.

L.A.’s run through the Bubble playoffs was impressive, going 16-5 as they rolled past the Blazers, Rockets, Nuggets, and Heat en route to their first title in a decade. Such a run could have lulled them into a sense that all they needed to do to position themselves for next season was to bring back the same rotation players and add some on the periphery. However, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office recognized that their run to the title wasn’t perfect and also didn’t come up against the expected top teams in either conference, and with the possibility of those teams loading up to make a run at L.A., the Lakers had to be proactive.

The result has been an offseason overhaul that has seen a number of contributors from last year leave L.A. and new faces brought in with the hope of raising the team’s ceiling. Gone are Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, and JaVale McGee, all of whom played fairly significant roles in the regular season, with Rondo, Green, and Howard all being key contributors in the playoffs. In their place, the Lakers have brought in Dennis Schröder, Wesley Matthews, Montrezl Harrell, and Marc Gasol, bringing a balance of savvy veterans and a touch more youth than the Lakers had a year ago, along with ensuring they re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and got Markieff Morris back on a minimum deal.

What’s most interesting about the Lakers moves is they hinge on the playoff readiness of two players who, to this point, are quite unproven on that stage. Schröder’s raw production in the postseason has been fine over his last three trips since becoming a heavy rotation piece in Atlanta and OKC, but the concern lies with his shooting. Last year was the best shooting season of his career, but in the first round loss to the Rockets he hit just 28.9 percent from distance on 6.4 attempts per game. Meanwhile, Harrell’s playoff woes from this past season with the Clippers were well documented, as he struggled mightily to match the productivity that made him the league’s Sixth Man of the Year as the other L.A. squad bowed out in the second round.

The hope of the Lakers is that putting those players around LeBron and Davis is enough to alleviate some of the pressure they may have felt that contributed to some playoff shakiness. Harrell, on top of that, was coming off of a personal tragedy and significant time away from the court, and may simply have not been able to regain his rhythm once he arrived in Orlando. Matthews and Gasol are the known commodities and will slide into the roles of Green and Howard, although Gasol’s skillset is wildly different from any of the centers the Lakers had on the roster last year.

If it all shakes right, they’ll be prohibitive favorites once again no matter what else happens with the Clippers and Bucks and the rest, but questions certainly persist. If Schröder’s shooting uptick from last year is real, he’s a massive upgrade in the backcourt. If not, he’s not really an upgrade from Rondo. If Harrell’s playoff issues were the result of his absence and not a referendum on him as an 82-game player compared to a 16-game one, he’ll inject some much-needed life into the bench unit. If not, he might find himself on a shorter leash than Doc Rivers provided a year ago. If Gasol’s shakiness at times in the Celtics series was simply a bad seven-game stretch and not signs of decline, he’s a delightful fit alongside LeBron as two of the great modern basketball savants. If not, Lakers fans will be pining for Howard’s athleticism as Gasol plods along.

I say this not to pour cold water on their signings, but to note that none of these moves are sure things. The Lakers hope that enough of them pan out to raise their ceiling, which we already know is tremendously high.

There is very real upside to all of the moves the Lakers made, and for that they are being rightfully commended for a strong offseason.