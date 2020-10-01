Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals started with Miami looking like the more aggressive and assertive team, as they darted out to a 25-12 lead at the 4:21 mark of the first quarter. However, once the Lakers woke up, it was a thorough ass-kicking for the next 40 minutes as they were dominant in every facet of the game on their way to a 116-98 win and a 1-0 series lead.

There are plenty of things both teams will look at from this game, with Miami obviously having the most to work on to get back into this series. Here, we’ll explore three takeaways from Game 1 and how they will shape this series going forward.

1. The Heat need a new plan for Anthony Davis

Davis got off to a tremendous start to his first NBA Finals game, with 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks, and he was as thoroughly dominant as those numbers would indicate. Davis controlled the game on both ends of the floor, deterring Miami drivers on defense and overpowering just about everyone the Heat threw at him defensively while continuing his strong shooting from deep in this postseason.

The Brow (34 PTS & 9 REB) dominated in Game 1 the #NBAFinals 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ha4sSHgszi — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 1, 2020

Miami did not match Bam Adebayo up with Davis much in Game 1, as Adebayo spent most of his time on Dwight Howard early when he started, and that would seem to be the necessary adjustment — or to try out more zone defense. However, with Adebayo leaving Game 1 with an apparent shoulder injury, the task of slowing down Davis would get far more complicated. If Adebayo can’t go in Game 2, they’ll have to get very creative with their rotations, likely meaning bigger minutes for Solomon Hill, who played a good bit in the opener and held up reasonably well, and others like Kelly Olynyk, who might at least be able to draw Davis out of the paint when Miami’s on offense.

Davis is going to produce; that’s always going to happen, but he can’t dominate the way he did on both ends if Miami’s to have a chance. Part of that comes down to Adebayo having a dismal game even before his injury, but the Heat have to go back to the drawing board with how they plan to deal with Davis on both ends.

2. Tyler Herro is the Lakers’ top target

Tyler Herro was very rudely welcomed to the NBA Finals stage by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The young swingman had a breakout performance in Game 4 of the conference finals and has been a key contributor all postseason, but the rookie had a horrific Game 1. Herro finished with 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting (2-of-8 from deep) and Miami was a stunning minus-35 while on he was on the court. While there’s always some noise to single game plus/minus, it felt as bad as that number indicated.