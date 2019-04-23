The Lakers Interviewed Jason Kidd For Their Head Coaching Job On Monday

A few names have been tied to the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coaching vacancy. Both Sixers assistant Monty Williams and former Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue interviewed for the position, and reports indicate both will get a second chance to pitch themselves on why they’re the best candidate for the job.

But those two aren’t the only coaches who have piqued the interest of the franchise as they look for someone new. According to a report by Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers met with former Nets and Bucks head coach Jason Kidd about getting back into the coaching game.

Via ESPN:

Kidd’s interview was with general manager Rob Pelinka, as well as team executive Kurt Rambis and was conducted at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo, California. The interview with the Hall of Fame point guard lasted for several hours, sources told ESPN.

