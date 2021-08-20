The NBA announced its full slate of games for the 2021-22 season on Friday afternoon. While the league already revealed the teams that will play on Christmas Day and the list of fixtures that will make up its opening week, we know now all 1,312 games that will take place in the lead-up to the 2022 postseason.

The most prominent of these games will take place on national television, as the league will commence its annual exercise of putting some teams on ABC, ESPN, NBATV, and TNT more than a bunch of others. Here is the complete list of nationally televised contests that each team will game, with the team atop the list being exactly who you’d expect and a quintet of squads at the bottom with four games each, most of which are on NBATV.

Los Angeles Lakers: 42

Golden State Warriors: 41

Brooklyn Nets: 37

Milwaukee Bucks: 36

Boston Celtics: 33

Phoenix Suns: 33

New York Knicks: 29

Los Angeles Clippers: 27

Philadelphia 76ers: 27

Dallas Mavericks: 26

Utah Jazz: 26

Denver Nuggets: 25

Miami Heat: 22

Atlanta Hawks: 19

New Orleans Pelicans: 16

Portland Trail Blazers: 15

Chicago Bulls: 11

Memphis Grizzlies: 11

Charlotte Hornets: 8

Sacramento Kings: 6

San Antonio Spurs: 6

Toronto Raptors: 6

Washington Wizards: 6

Detroit Pistons: 5

Indiana Pacers: 5

Cleveland Cavaliers: 4

Houston Rockets: 4

Minnesota Timberwolves: 4

Oklahoma City Thunder: 4

Orlando Magic: 4

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising things here are the huge bet the league is putting on the Warriors, with Klay Thompson back from injuries, being able to return to being one of the NBA’s most compelling teams. Perhaps there’s also surprising to where the 1-2 in last year’s MVP race finished here, with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets only getting 25 games — which is closer to the number of games the Grizzlies and Bulls got than the Lakers — and Joel Embiid’s Sixers getting 27.