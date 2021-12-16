The Los Angeles Lakers are heading to the G League to get some backcourt reinforcements, only they’re not signing a young up-and-comer to their roster of players with championship aspirations. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Marc Stein, L.A. will bring Isaiah Thomas back to the Lakers on the heels of a monster game in the developmental league on Wednesday.

The Lakers are finalizing a call-up of former All-Star Isaiah Thomas from @NBAGrandRapids in the @nbagleague, league sources say. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 16, 2021

Isaiah Thomas is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas scored 42 points in his NBA G League debut on Wednesday night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2021

Charania went on to report that the Lakers will sign Thomas on a 10-day contract.

Thomas is planning to sign a 10-day contract under the hardship exemption, sources said. https://t.co/cKmXwmgMWD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2021

A former All-NBA guard with the Boston Celtics, Thomas has bounced around the league in recent years, having stints with Cleveland, Los Angeles, Denver, Washington, and New Orleans. That stint in Cleveland coincided with LeBron James’ final year with the team, and was defined in part by the two players struggling mightily to get on the same page with one another.

Since his breakout 2016-17 campaign in Boston, Thomas has struggled to stay healthy — his trade to the Cavs famously nearly fell apart due to lingering hip issues — and make a sustained positive impact with his teams. But after a 42-point outing on Wednesday and considering the Lakers’ issues with finding a spark on offense as they sit 16-13 on the year, the team is prepared to give Thomas another opportunity to suit up in the purple and gold.