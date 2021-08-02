When the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook, the immediate conversation was about how exactly the Lakers new Big 3 would fit together. There are the obvious positives, in that Westbrook gives the Lakers a much-needed second playmaker next to LeBron, but the lack of perimeter shooting in that group certainly raised questions. Immediately fans started calling for L.A. to find shooters in free agency as they went on the hunt for veteran minimum signings, and the Lakers listened with their first two pick ups on Monday.

More than a decade after Trevor Ariza played with the Lakers from 2006-2008, the veteran wing is making his return to L.A. as the first of what will be a parade of veteran minimum signings from the Lakers this year, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent F Trevor Ariza has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agents Aaron Mintz, Steven Heumann and Erika Ruiz of @caa_sports tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Ariza, who most recently played for the Heat, will provide L.A. with some needed wing and frontcourt depth, and while he’s not an elite shooter, he is a more than capable spot-up threat who will help space the floor for the Lakers new Big 3. In Miami a year ago, Ariza averaged 9.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, shooting 35 percent from three in his 30 appearances with the Heat. He has always been a player that has performed best when on good teams, and for that reason, the Lakers have reason to believe they’ll be getting the best of the veteran.

Joining Ariza will be Wayne Ellington, likewise a former Laker who will come to L.A. to do one thing: shoot the ball.

Free agent guard Wayne Ellington Jr. has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021

Ellington shot 42.2 percent from three in Detroit last season and on a Lakers team desperate for floor spacers now that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is in Washington, Ellington’s presence will be a welcome sight in L.A. There was also the question of center depth with Montrezl Harrell gone and Andre Drummond hitting free agency, so the Lakers brought back an old friend in Dwight Howard.

Free agent Dwight Howard is returning to the Lakers, his agent Qais Haider tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Dwight was great for the Lakers in their championship run in 2020 and they’ll hope his return to L.A. will allow them to hit the ground running once again. There are still more additions to be made for the Lakers, but these three provide a solid start to what figures to be a parade of veteran minimum signings this offseason.