Once the Phoenix Suns decided to hire Monty Williams to be their next head coach, all signs pointed to former Cleveland Cavaliers skipper Tyronn Lue taking over the Los Angeles Lakers. Questions would assuredly exist about Lue, namely whether he got hired for being the best coach or for being the guy who knows LeBron James the best, but based on his track record, he’d be a good hire.

But because this is the Lakers we’re talking about, something extremely weird had to happen in their quest to make Lue their coach. That came on Wednesday afternoon, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the two sides ran into a wall during negotiations.

Negotiations between the Los Angeles Lakers and Ty Lue have reached an impasse without a deal to make him the franchise’s next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2019

If your first thought it “that’s weird,” well, you’re right. It is extremely odd that this would happen, because it’s had to imagine what direction Los Angeles would turn in if Lue fell through. We did, however, get a little more information about why this impasse was reached. Wojnarowski brought word that a few issues, including whether or not Jason Kidd should be an assistant, popped up.