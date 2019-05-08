The Lakers And Tyronn Lue Reportedly ‘Reached An Impasse’ Over Contract Negotiations

Associate Editor
05.08.19

Getty Image

Once the Phoenix Suns decided to hire Monty Williams to be their next head coach, all signs pointed to former Cleveland Cavaliers skipper Tyronn Lue taking over the Los Angeles Lakers. Questions would assuredly exist about Lue, namely whether he got hired for being the best coach or for being the guy who knows LeBron James the best, but based on his track record, he’d be a good hire.

But because this is the Lakers we’re talking about, something extremely weird had to happen in their quest to make Lue their coach. That came on Wednesday afternoon, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the two sides ran into a wall during negotiations.

If your first thought it “that’s weird,” well, you’re right. It is extremely odd that this would happen, because it’s had to imagine what direction Los Angeles would turn in if Lue fell through. We did, however, get a little more information about why this impasse was reached. Wojnarowski brought word that a few issues, including whether or not Jason Kidd should be an assistant, popped up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSJASON KIDDLA LAKERSTyronn Lue
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP