The Lakers are still without a head coach after they parted ways with Luke Walton earlier this offseason, but they are steadily moving closer to a move that many have felt is inevitable for some time.

Tyronn Lue is expected to become the next Lakers head coach, long considered a frontrunner for the job and now very much at the top of the ladder with Monty Williams headed to Phoenix. Lue’s history with LeBron James and as a member of Lakers title teams made him an easy connection to the job, but there’s reportedly been some hesitancy on the Lakers part to make the move.

Those at the top of the Lakers organization have had concerns that hiring Lue would indicate to fans that LeBron is making decisions for them, and as such has led them to wonder if they should look to go in another direction. However, it would appear now that they are moving ahead with plans to bring Lue on board, as Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reports the two sides are in the process of working on a contract.