The Lakers have been trying desperately to come up with a major trade to upgrade their roster going into Thursday night’s NBA Draft, and all signs pointed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings for Buddy Hield entering Thursday afternoon.
That especially seemed to be the case when word broke from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Montrezl Harrell was picking up his player option, clearing the way for him to be included in a Draft night trade to bring the Kings sharpshooter to L.A.
Lakers center Montezl Harrell is opting into his $9.7M player option for next season, sources tell ESPN.
That trade still needs to be agreed upon, but there's been momentum toward its ultimate completion, per sources. https://t.co/9W4KRY0YXg
However, the Kings weren’t the only team the Lakers were involved in trade talks with, and shortly after Woj’s reports about the Kings, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported L.A. was engaged in discussions to send Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the No. 22 pick to Washington for Russell Westbrook.
The Lakers and Wizards are discussing a trade that would send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Westbrook, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Lakers' No. 22 pick in the Draft could be in play, too. https://t.co/RQOnlyVnBS
Charania then followed up with a note that talks were “serious” and that Westbrook had become L.A.’s primary focus.
Lakers and Wizards are in serious talks on a Russell Westbrook trade to L.A., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Westbrook has become the Lakers‘ primary focus. He would give them a dynamic playmaker alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The Lakers interest in Westbrook had been previously reported, but that was with regards to a Dennis Schröder sign-and-trade, which obviously can’t happen until free agency’s moratorium period opens on August 2. So, for a Draft night trade to take place, they would have to Harrell, Kuzma, and KCP to Washington for Westbrook to make salary work in what would be an incredibly fascinating blockbuster trade.
Not long after, Woj confirmed Shams’ report, noting that the two sides were close to finalizing a deal to send Westbrook back home to Los Angeles, with Marc Stein suggesting a deal was done.
The Lakers are near a deal to acquire Washington's Russell Westbrook for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.
Triple-Double King Russell Westbrook is headed to the Lakers now that the Washington Wizards have swooped in ahead of Sacramento to take the Lakers' trade package headlined by Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell.
Westbrook and the Nationals' Max Scherzer traded on the same day …
For Washington, this could set in motion a series of events that leads to a Bradley Beal trade, while the Lakers would add the third star they crave next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but further apply a spacing crunch with a lack of shooters.
UPDATE: With how rapidly news arrived on these discussions before stopping completely, it is possible that there could be further additions made to the deal in terms of looping in other teams (possibly the Kings to get Hield back in the mix) once Dennis Schröder is able to be added as part of a sign-and-trade as previously noted.
Official completion of a Westbrook-to-the-Lakers trade, like the recent Memphis/New Orleans trade, can't happen before Aug. 6 when the 2021-22 salary-cap year begins. As @JakeLFischer and others have noted, that gives time for the trade to expand beyond the Lakers and Washington. https://t.co/uI4vyAX0v3
Given that news of Bogdan Bogdanovic being signed and traded to the Bucks last year came out too early and resulted in Milwaukee getting fined and Bogdanovic going to Atlanta instead, it wouldn’t be a surprise if discussions involving Schröder were taking place and no one will say anything about it until it can legally happen. In any case, it seems Westbrook will be headed to Los Angeles within about a week’s time, it’s just a matter of where everyone else ends up that still seems up in the air.
However, per Woj, the current hang up is on the draft compensation as the two sides go back and forth, meaning it could just end up being the two-teamer as initially reported.
Discussions toward a completed deal are largely centered on the draft compensation that would return to Wizards in the trade — whether deal includes Lakers 22nd overall pick tonight or perhaps second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/FV78eXb1Wh
