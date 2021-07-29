The Lakers have been trying desperately to come up with a major trade to upgrade their roster going into Thursday night’s NBA Draft, and all signs pointed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings for Buddy Hield entering Thursday afternoon.

That especially seemed to be the case when word broke from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Montrezl Harrell was picking up his player option, clearing the way for him to be included in a Draft night trade to bring the Kings sharpshooter to L.A.

Lakers center Montezl Harrell is opting into his $9.7M player option for next season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

That trade still needs to be agreed upon, but there's been momentum toward its ultimate completion, per sources. https://t.co/9W4KRY0YXg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

However, the Kings weren’t the only team the Lakers were involved in trade talks with, and shortly after Woj’s reports about the Kings, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported L.A. was engaged in discussions to send Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the No. 22 pick to Washington for Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers and Wizards are discussing a trade that would send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Westbrook, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Lakers' No. 22 pick in the Draft could be in play, too. https://t.co/RQOnlyVnBS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 29, 2021

Charania then followed up with a note that talks were “serious” and that Westbrook had become L.A.’s primary focus.

Lakers and Wizards are in serious talks on a Russell Westbrook trade to L.A., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Westbrook has become the Lakers‘ primary focus. He would give them a dynamic playmaker alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 29, 2021

The Lakers interest in Westbrook had been previously reported, but that was with regards to a Dennis Schröder sign-and-trade, which obviously can’t happen until free agency’s moratorium period opens on August 2. So, for a Draft night trade to take place, they would have to Harrell, Kuzma, and KCP to Washington for Westbrook to make salary work in what would be an incredibly fascinating blockbuster trade.