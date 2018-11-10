One Of LaMelo Ball’s Opponents At His New School Is Canceling Their Game Because He Played Professionally

11.10.18 25 mins ago

Getty Image

LaMelo Ball is back in the United States, and in a bit of a twist, he’s playing high school basketball again. His hoops career brought him to a professional league in Lithuania and his father’s Junior Basketball Association stateside, but this winter, Ball will play high school hoops at SPIRE Institute in Ohio.

Upon word of this dropping, the same question was on everyone’s mind: How, exactly, is this legal? While the school claims he was not compensated during his time in professional leagues, that answer didn’t pass the smell test for a lot of people. Plus, well, he played pro ball then went back to high school, which is odd and certainly something that will lead to scrutiny.

Among those skeptical folks are the decision makers at La Lumiere School, who just happen to be an opponent on SPIRE Institute’s schedule this year. In a statement, the school’s administration said they were not comfortable having their students play against a team with someone who played pro hoops.

Around The Web

TAGSlamelo ball

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP