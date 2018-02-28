Getty Image

The highlights of the Ball family’s excursion to Lithuania appear to be much different than the reality of the situation, especially for LaMelo Ball. The family’s reality show, ‘Ball In The Family’, is highlighting the sudden pro careers of LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, which includes their father coaching them.

But the experience with Prienai-Birstonas Vytautas, the low-level pro team the Balls signed for last year, has been much more trying than it appears from afar. Mirin Fader went to Lithuania to see for herself and wrote about it for Bleacher Report and the piece is full of little moments that show just how different — and sometimes absurd — the whole experiment truly is.

The piece focuses on how LaMelo Ball, just 16, is adjusting to live in Lithuania and as the youngest American pro playing internationally. The main thrust of the piece is that it’s not going exactly as the family’s Facebook reality show indicates, providing context for the games Melo is appearing in and the world in which he currently resides.