Michael Jordan’s Latest Win Came Against Joe Exotic And ‘Tiger King’

Michael Jordan is a competitor, even when it comes to the Creative Arts Emmys. That means he’s likely celebrating his latest win over the likes of Joe Exotic and Mr. Monopoly on Saturday night.

Emmy weekend is certainly an interesting change from years past, with a pandemic still going on and a much more muted celebration in store this year. Still, one category that was much… wilder than most in recent years was the Creative Arts Emmy for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series. Tiger King, which took life in quarantine by storm this spring, certainly had lots of viral buzz, but it was up against a tough cast of characters, including Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was Jordan who came out on top on Saturday, with the 10-hour The Last Dance chronicling Jordan’s last year with the Chicago Bulls taking the award.

The normally staid category had a higher profile than most years, as it was filled with breakout series. The Last Dance — ESPN’s highest-rated original program ever — won the award over fellow nominees American Masters, Hillary, McMillion$ and Tiger King.

As THR noted, it’s the first Emmy win for ESPN in a documentary or nonfiction category, and the sixth overall for ESPN’s Primetime Emmy trophy case. And it’s certainly a big one against the enthralling Tiger King and hilarious McMillion$, to say the least.