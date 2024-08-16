For the most part, LeBron James has had a pretty good summer. While the Los Angeles Lakers getting bounced by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs wasn’t exactly a high point, things have gone well for the best player of his era since then — the Lakers drafted his son, Bronny, in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, while James was the MVP of the men’s Olympic basketball tournament, where the United States took home a gold medal. He was also chosen as the male flag bearer for the American delegation. Pretty good!

Now, he gets the opportunity for a little downtime before training camp starts and the Lakers attempt to get into a groove under new head coach J.J. Redick. This, apparently, included staying in Europe after the Olympics ended and going over to Munich, where he went to see Adele in concert and looked like he was having the time of his life as he held an umbrella, sang, and danced during “Set Fire to the Rain.” (Link here)

While we do not know for sure, we have to assume that this is one of the first times that LeBron and Adele have been in the same place since the public announcement that Adele and James’ longtime friend and agent, Rich Paul, got engaged.