LeBron James Denies Being In Studio With 2 Chainz The Night Before Resting Against The Warriors

02.27.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have had an interesting season to say the least, and find themselves in 11th in the West, three games out of a playoff spot.

James has called into question his teammates’ focus after recent losses to the Grizzlies and Pelicans, asking if basketball is the most important thing in their lives. LeBron has always been able to separate his off court interests from his on court work, never seemingly letting it affect his play, but given the way the team has performed and all of the things he’s involved with, fans are growing restless with James.

Just in the last week, LeBron has announced a new episode of “The Shop,” which was shot over the All-Star break, a release date for Space Jam 2, and his involvement as A&R on 2 Chainz’s upcoming album “Rap Or Go To The League.” As part of the rollout for the album, 2 Chainz has released some videos of he and LeBron in an L.A. studio putting in some late nights trying to dial in the tracklist and everything else.

One such video opens by noting it was Feb. 1 at 11:43 p.m., which led some Lakers fans to notice that would indicate James was in the studio with 2 Chainz late the night before he sat out a Lakers loss in Oakland to the Warriors for “load management.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGS2 ChainzLA LAKERSLeBron James

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP