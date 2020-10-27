Getty Image
Barack Obama Sits Down With LeBron James On HBO's 'The Shop' This Week

Throughout the NBA’s Bubble season in Orlando, LeBron James kept an off-court focus on the issue of voter suppression and encouraging people, particularly in the Black community, to vote in this year’s election.

While millions of early voting ballots have already been turned in, either via mail or at early voting locations, there’s still a critical importance on the Nov. 3 election day and people showing up in droves. James, who launched the More Than A Vote initiative this summer, has partnered with a number of other major athletes to call attention to the importance of voting this year (and in future elections) as well as instances of voter suppression that happen around the country, often targeting Black and minority communities.

This week, James will make his final push to draw attention to push people to the polls when he sits down with former president Barack Obama for a special episode of Uninterrupted and HBO’s The Shop.

There will surely be some discussion of the Lakers and their run to a title in the Bubble, because Obama is a massive hoops fan, but the focus of the episode will certainly be on voting and this upcoming election. The episode will air on Friday, October 30 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

