The NBA has made it a point to be the most social media-friendly sports league in the United States. Of course, when the league made the decision to embrace social media, it almost certainly did not consider that a gigantic Twitter scandal involving the general manager of one of its teams would occur.

But unfortunately for the league, that has happened, as all eyes are on how the Philadelphia 76ers will handle the allegations that executive Bryan Colangelo (or, possibly, someone close to him) was using five burner Twitter accounts to smack talk players and other executives, share sensitive information, and much more.

It’s been such a big story that even LeBron James, who is in the midst of his annual social media blackout for the postseason, is fully aware of what’s going on. James was asked about a series of tweets Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert sent prior Game 1 of the NBA Finals that praised everyone for getting to this point, and while he said he didn’t see them, he couldn’t help but make a Colangelo joke.