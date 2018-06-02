Getty Image

It’s one of the most bizarre stories in recent memory, but also a story that is wholly and emphatically a product of our time. Earlier this week, The Ringer published a bombshell report alleging that Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo has been criticizing the team and its players using burner accounts on Twitter.

Naturally, Colangelo has denied these allegations, claiming that he is the victim of some elaborate setup. The Sixers immediately launched an internal investigation into the matter, while amateur Twitter sleuths quickly got to work as well, determined to get to the bottom of who’s behind the various tweets in question and the accounts they’re connected to.

While one user discovered that someone tweeted from one of the accounts during a Colangelo press conference, it wasn’t enough to exonerate him from any wrongdoing; in fact, further probing revealed that Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, had both her phone number and email address attached to one of the accounts and could be connected to at least three of the burner accounts total.