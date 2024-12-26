Through four games, the NBA’s Christmas Day slate has given fans four absolutely fantastic games, which included a prime time showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. Thanks to a 31-point, 10-assist outing from LeBron James and a triple-double from Austin Reaves, the Lakers overcame a 38-point outing from Steph Curry in San Francisco en route to a 115-113 win.

This game came amid a weird day for the NBA, as the slate lost some of its luster over the course of the season and as the NFL scheduled a pair of high-profile games on Netflix. But with both of those football games being complete and total duds and the NBA putting on some fantastic hoops, the day ended up looking a bit different from how it was originally anticipated things were gonna go. And apparently, LeBron was feeling himself a bit, as he took a shot at the NFL after his game.

“I love the NFL, but Christmas is our day,” James said with a smile on his face and while staring directly into the camera.

Again, there has been a lot said — including by us! — about how the NFL is clearly coming for Christmas in an effort to make it a marquee day on its calendar. But on Wednesday, the NFL had a pretty bad day in terms of putting forth a compelling on-field product, while things couldn’t have gone much better for the NBA.