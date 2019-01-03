Getty Image

We already know how LeBron James feels about the Cavs’ 2016 championship. Because of all the circumstances surrounding it, their miraculous comeback from a 3-1 deficit against arguably the greatest regular-season team of all-time solidified his place atop the Mt. Rushmore of NBA greats.

LeBron was spectacular over the course of those final three games in what many consider one of the most thrilling Finals series in history. In Game 6, he put up a bewildering 41 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds, four steals, and three blocks on nearly 60 percent shooting from the field.

So he was feeling pretty confident heading into a decisive Game 7 at Oracle Arena. And it showed. In a new episode of “More Than An Athlete” via UNINTERRUPTED, never-before-seen locker room footage from after the game shows LeBron telling his team in no uncertain terms that they had the defending champs on the ropes.