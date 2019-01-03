LeBron Told The Cavs The Warriors Were ‘F*cked Up’ After Game 6 In The 2016 Finals

01.02.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

We already know how LeBron James feels about the Cavs’ 2016 championship. Because of all the circumstances surrounding it, their miraculous comeback from a 3-1 deficit against arguably the greatest regular-season team of all-time solidified his place atop the Mt. Rushmore of NBA greats.

LeBron was spectacular over the course of those final three games in what many consider one of the most thrilling Finals series in history. In Game 6, he put up a bewildering 41 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds, four steals, and three blocks on nearly 60 percent shooting from the field.

So he was feeling pretty confident heading into a decisive Game 7 at Oracle Arena. And it showed. In a new episode of “More Than An Athlete” via UNINTERRUPTED, never-before-seen locker room footage from after the game shows LeBron telling his team in no uncertain terms that they had the defending champs on the ropes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLeBron James

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP