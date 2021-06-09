Back when the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Anthony Davis, much was made about the jersey number situation involving The Brow and LeBron James. While Davis wore the number 23 in New Orleans, James had that number in L.A., and for some production-related purposes, James couldn’t switch his number to free that one up for his new teammate until after the 2019-20 season ended.

The duo kept their numbers the same during the 2020-21 campaign, but according to a new report by Tim Cato and Shams Charania of The Athletic, things are changing up a bit heading into next year. While Davis will continue to wear the number 3, James will switch to 6, which he wore during his tenure with the Miami Heat.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is changing his jersey number from No. 23 to No. 6 next season, sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tim Cato. Anthony Davis is expected to remain No. 3. The change is expected to come after Space Jam.

It’s unclear whether Space Jam: A New Legacy plays a role in any of this, although based on the new trailer that dropped on Wednesday, James does wear No. 6 in the movie. He also famously once said that he believes 23 should be retired league-wide in honor of Michael Jordan.