Space Jam: A New Legacy, an inexplicably controversial movie, is the first Looney Tunes film to receive a theatrical release since 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action. The HBO Max series is great, but this is unacceptable. The world would be a better place with more Looney Tunes in it, even in a sequel to an $80 million Nike commercial.

A New Legacy swaps Michael Jordan for LeBron James, who gathers the Toon Squad, including Bugs, Daffy, and Lola, to defeat the evil Goon Squad. Also, Don Cheadle plays a computer algorithm named Al-G Rhythm and Mad Max is involved somehow.

Enough talk about Pepe Le Pew. Let’s focus on how weird Space Jam 2 sounds.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

When LeBron James and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself.

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16.