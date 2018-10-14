Getty Image

LeBron James isn’t scheduled to be at Staples Center until the Los Angeles Lakers regular season starts later this week, but on Saturday night he made a surprise appearance on stage with Drake.

The rapper is amid a week of performances in the Los Angeles area as part of his tour with Migos. Saturday night was his second show at Staples Center before he moves things to The Forum for a few days. On Friday night, Drake reunited with Chris Brown for a bit, but Saturday’s Staples Center show featured two guests on stage for ‘Sicko Mode.’

Drake brought out the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and Travis Scott for the song. James, of course, mostly just jumped and rapped without a microphone to the tune while Drake and Scott did most of the work. But he seemed to have a lot of fun on the big stage at Staples Center.