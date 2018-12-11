Getty Image

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade’s final game against each other came down to the last shot, as everyone hoped it would. Wade was unable to shake free of his longtime rival, friend, and at times teammate at the top of the key, ultimately hoisting a heavily contested turnaround three that crashed off the backboard.

The Lakers won and LeBron can hold onto the bragging rights of ending their career-long series with a one game advantage at 16-15 against Wade. He’ll undoubtedly use that at some point to poke at Wade, but after the game it was all love between the two, reminiscing about their careers and how they got to this point.

Wade got emotional on the court after swapping jerseys with James, telling Dennis Scott on the NBATV broadcast that he was going to miss these kind of moments and facing off with one of the best to ever play in LeBron. James and Wade have been linked since that 2003 draft and their bond has only grown tighter over the years, with LeBron eventually joining Wade in Miami in 2010.

That first season in Miami, LeBron was lost, personally, when it came to how to handle his sudden heel turn in the public eye. Going to Miami to form a super team with Wade and Chris Bosh caused him to become public enemy No. 1 around the NBA and he struggled with his perception as a villain since he’d only ever been a beloved figure since high school.