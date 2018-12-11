Spectrum SportsNet

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade met on the basketball court for the final time on Monday in Los Angeles, with James’ Lakers getting the best of the Heat in a 108-105 thriller.

The two great friends and former teammates dueled down the stretch, as any good script writer would’ve insisted, but the play wasn’t exactly crisp. A closing sequence included a missed LeBron fadeaway midrange jumper, followed by a missed Wade corner three.

Crunch time LeBron vs. Wade is chaos pic.twitter.com/1tYGR6Yci3 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 11, 2018

LeBron eventually found his way to the foul line up one, where Wade tried to get in LeBron’s head, while James recounted his fourth quarter stats before sinking his freebies.