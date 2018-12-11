Dwyane Wade Was Unable To Hit The Game-Tying Shot Over LeBron In Their Final Matchup

12.11.18 16 mins ago

Spectrum SportsNet

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade met on the basketball court for the final time on Monday in Los Angeles, with James’ Lakers getting the best of the Heat in a 108-105 thriller.

The two great friends and former teammates dueled down the stretch, as any good script writer would’ve insisted, but the play wasn’t exactly crisp. A closing sequence included a missed LeBron fadeaway midrange jumper, followed by a missed Wade corner three.

LeBron eventually found his way to the foul line up one, where Wade tried to get in LeBron’s head, while James recounted his fourth quarter stats before sinking his freebies.

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSDWYANE WADELA LAKERSLeBron JamesMIAMI HEAT

