Considering how he played and the stakes of the game, Steph Curry might have had the best performance of his decorated NBA career on Friday night in Boston. Curry led the Golden State Warriors into a hostile TD Garden and went for 43 points and 10 rebounds in a 107-97 win. It tied the series up at two games each, and after the game, Draymond Green praised Curry for how he “willed us to a win.”

Two of the best players of all time think Curry deserves his flowers after what he did on Friday. Dwyane Wade tweeted that he believes much of the conversation surrounding Curry focuses on what he cannot do, but that game was an example of how he’s a “BAD MFer.”

Noted fan of Curry’s game LeBron James saw Wade’s tweet and chimed in by saying that people don’t appreciate how rare it is to have a player who can do the things Curry can do on the basketball court.

There is certainly an element of the famous “but I was told Steph Curry wasn’t a good shooter” tweet to this (and the composer of that tweet, noted Bar Rescue enthusiast @killakow, has chimed in on this conversation), but regardless, it’s interesting to see how two all-time greats believe Curry is viewed by the basketball watching universe.

