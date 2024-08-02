LeBron Embarrassed His Daughter By Dancing At A Beach Volleyball Game

One of the coolest things about the Olympics is seeing high-profile athletes go from place to place and support their fellow athletes. The American men’s basketball team, for example, has been quite busy during their days off, as we’ve seen Anthony Edwards go to table tennis and a bunch of guys on the roster go watch Simone Biles and the women’s gymnastics team.

LeBron James decided to get in on the fun, as he went to watch the beach volleyball duo of Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth on Thursday. The pair beat a team from China despite a lengthy weather delay, one which did not deter the James Gang — the Los Angeles Lakers star was joined by his wife, Savannah, and his daughter, Zhuri. At one point, James was in a particularly good mood, so he started cheering. This got Zhuri cheering, too, and in response, James turned into a dad and started to dance, thereby embarrassing his daughter.

Peak girl dad energy. LeBron James embarrassing his daughter Zhuri with his dance moves at the #ParisOlympics is too good. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CosbOYPid6 — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) August 2, 2024

We have to assume that part of this can be blamed on the fact that there is an empty glass next to a mostly empty glass of wine in front of LeBron. But even if that’s not the case, everyone who has ever been in public with one of their parents knows where Zhuri is coming from here.