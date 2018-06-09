LeBron James On His Next Big Decision: ‘I Have No Idea’

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season came to an unceremonious end on Friday night when they got ran off of their home floor by the Golden State Warriors. The series ended in a sweep, and now, all eyes are on whatever LeBron James is going to do next. The Cavalier star can opt into the final year of his contract, or he can hit the open market as a free agent.

It’s a fascinating situation, because obviously, James is the kind of player who can impact the championship hopes of multiple teams by going somewhere. One thing is for sure, though: In the immediate aftermath of Friday’s loss, James doesn’t seem like he knows what his next move is.

James spoke to the media and after addressing the broken hand he suffered for punching a board after Game 1, he dove into his upcoming decision.