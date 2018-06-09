LeBron James On His Next Big Decision: ‘I Have No Idea’

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season came to an unceremonious end on Friday night when they got ran off of their home floor by the Golden State Warriors. The series ended in a sweep, and now, all eyes are on whatever LeBron James is going to do next. The Cavalier star can opt into the final year of his contract, or he can hit the open market as a free agent.
It’s a fascinating situation, because obviously, James is the kind of player who can impact the championship hopes of multiple teams by going somewhere. One thing is for sure, though: In the immediate aftermath of Friday’s loss, James doesn’t seem like he knows what his next move is.
James spoke to the media and after addressing the broken hand he suffered for punching a board after Game 1, he dove into his upcoming decision.
President LeBron James?
I think he might be the president already.
Most of us want to have good income but dont know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of methods to earn huge sum, but whenever Buddies try that they get trapped in a scam/fraud so I thought to share with you a genuine and guaranteed method for free to earn huge sum of money at home anyone of you interested should visit the page. I am more than sure that you will get best result.
Best Of Luck for new Initiative!
••••••••••••►!!!!!!!!!!!!!.kjlkljljk;kl;k
And this is why Kyrie is waiting patiently.. You know lebron will pull up in Boston, bankrupt the team, ruin everything Ainge has done.. Kill the real ECP series we want to see, Kyrie vs Lebron, and then call 1 ring and 4 finals a success b4 leaving them high and dry..
Moral of the story: Be like Steph Curry and build it from the ground up! This is pathetic.. 😂
He’s talking about considering his family, his kids go to school in Los Angeles and his wife hates Cleveland. There’s no big cliffhanger here.