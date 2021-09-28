Getty Image
DimeMag

LeBron James Got The COVID Vaccine After Doing Research And Deciding It’s ‘The Best Thing For Me And My Family’

TwitterAssociate Editor

LeBron James caused a bit of a stir earlier this year when he decided to sidestep questions about taking the COVID vaccine. As someone who understands the power of the positions he takes on things, James opting to not advocate for taking one of the vaccines designed to help end the ongoing pandemic raised eyebrows, particularly because he said he wanted to keep his thoughts on the matter private. Plenty of folks, like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, called James out over this.

With vaccines — and, perhaps more accurately, the hesitancy that a number of players have over taking it — being a major talking point on Monday as the first group of teams went through media day in the lead-up to the 2021-22 NBA season, James was unsurprisingly asked about whether or not he received one. He opted to no longe remain private, saying that he did research and eventually decided getting it was the best thing for himself and for his family.

James went on to say that he does not want to be a public advocate for the vaccine, and that he wants people to make their own choices.

Of course, James has enough clout that his saying he got the vaccine might be all the advocacy he needs to do to convince people to get it. As for the Lakers as a whole, Frank Vogel said on Tuesday that the team is on track to be 100 percent vaccinated by the time the season begins.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Nao’s ‘And Then Life Was Beautiful’ Is A Gesture Of Hope Strong Enough To Inspire The Hopeless
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×