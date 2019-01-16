Getty Image

LeBron James has missed 11 games for the Los Angeles Lakers since he suffered a groin injury in a Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors. In that stretch, the Lakers have gone 4-7 and, unsurprisingly, have not looked particularly good without their superstar forward.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, insisted LeBron missing three weeks was always part of the timetable, noting that they were going to make sure he was fully healthy before he returned in order to ensure he didn’t aggravate or worsen the injury. Paul said three weeks was the early end and six weeks was the longer end, but that he’ll return when ready and not a moment sooner.

Shortly after Paul’s comments went public, the Lakers offered yet another official update on LeBron’s status. The team announced James wouldn’t travel on their upcoming two-game road trip but would return to practice next week in hopes of ramping up his workload towards an eventual return.