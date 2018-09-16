Getty Image

LeBron James and Maverick Carter are continuing to grow their relationship with HBO. The network already broadcasts The Shop, which features James and a host of celebrities talking about topics from the world of sports and beyond.

Now, James and Carter are slated to serve as executive producers on an upcoming two-part HBO documentary. The trailer for the project, titled What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali, dropped on Saturday night.

Not much is known about the documentary, outside of its executive producers, the fact that Antoine Fuqua will serve as its director, and that it will debut sometime in 2019.