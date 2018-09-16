LeBron James Is An Executive Producer For A Two-Part HBO Documentary On Muhammad Ali

#HBO #LeBron James
Associate Editor
09.15.18

Getty Image

LeBron James and Maverick Carter are continuing to grow their relationship with HBO. The network already broadcasts The Shop, which features James and a host of celebrities talking about topics from the world of sports and beyond.

Now, James and Carter are slated to serve as executive producers on an upcoming two-part HBO documentary. The trailer for the project, titled What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali, dropped on Saturday night.

Not much is known about the documentary, outside of its executive producers, the fact that Antoine Fuqua will serve as its director, and that it will debut sometime in 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#LeBron James
TAGSHBOLeBron JamesMUHAMMAD ALI

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP