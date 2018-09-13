LeBron Has Sold A Sitcom Script About Ben Simmons’ Life To NBC

Getty Image

In the lead up to LeBron James‘ free agency decision this summer, there was rampant speculation about why he might choose one location over another. Purely from a basketball standpoint, there really wasn’t an obvious choice that would’ve cleared a traversable path to a championship anytime soon. Philadelphia emerged as an interesting thought-experiment, but that never came to fruition.

Instead, LeBron ended up confirming all the rumors about his interest in the Lakers, with both he and his agent at various points admitting that the decision was based on a number of factors only tangentially related to basketball. For starters, the proximity to Hollywood really can’t be overstated.

Granted, LeBron would no doubt be able to pursue his interest in TV and film regardless of where he resides, but living in Los Angeles full time will only grease the wheels on that endeavor. And it appears his move to Tinseltown is already paying dividends for his burgeoning media empire.