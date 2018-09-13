LeBron Has Sold A Sitcom Script About Ben Simmons’ Life To NBC

#Philadelphia 76ers #Ben Simmons #LA Lakers #LeBron James
09.12.18 41 mins ago

Getty Image

In the lead up to LeBron James‘ free agency decision this summer, there was rampant speculation about why he might choose one location over another. Purely from a basketball standpoint, there really wasn’t an obvious choice that would’ve cleared a traversable path to a championship anytime soon. Philadelphia emerged as an interesting thought-experiment, but that never came to fruition.

Instead, LeBron ended up confirming all the rumors about his interest in the Lakers, with both he and his agent at various points admitting that the decision was based on a number of factors only tangentially related to basketball. For starters, the proximity to Hollywood really can’t be overstated.

Granted, LeBron would no doubt be able to pursue his interest in TV and film regardless of where he resides, but living in Los Angeles full time will only grease the wheels on that endeavor. And it appears his move to Tinseltown is already paying dividends for his burgeoning media empire.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Ben Simmons#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSben simmonsLA LAKERSLeBron JamesNBCPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP