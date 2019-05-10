Getty Image

It’s been quite the inaugural year for LeBron James’ “I Promise” public school that opened in Akron, Ohio last summer. First, the students, all of whom were performing well below their grade level upon arrival, have had increasingly impressive test scores. Now, they’re getting a brand new gym where they can shoot hoops, take physical education classes and just hang out after school.

LeBron surprised the school’s students with the announcement at his alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary, which was made possible by a $1 million grant from the DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation. After the sentence “Next year you’ll get a new…..gym” was revealed on a giant banner in front of the students, who were gathered on a set of bleachers, the banner dropped to reveal LeBron James standing on a replica of what the new court will look like as the students lost their minds.

“To my kids, this is more than a gym,” LeBron said in a press release. “The DICK’S Sports Matter program is helping us provide even more opportunities. An opportunity to play and learn in a safe place that many don’t have access to. I can’t imagine where my friends and I would be if it weren’t for the coaches and teachers who cared about us and the opportunities we had.

I believe the sky is the limit for these kids and the results we’re seeing are just the beginning. DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation believes in the opportunities and values sports provide, and I’ve experienced that at every level. I saw it growing up with my teammates and I see it with my kids now. The benefits of playing sports can extend to every aspect of your life, and I’m excited we’re able to provide a space for that growth at the I PROMISE School.”

The announcement was made on the very court where LeBron spent much of high school days. The I Promise School’s gym is set to open in 2020.