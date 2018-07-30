NBA TV

LeBron James has had a very busy summer, as he’s moving to Los Angeles officially to play for the Lakers. However, his biggest achievement this summer has nothing to do with where he’ll be playing basketball, but instead what he’s doing for the Akron, Ohio community that he grew up in.

On Monday, James’ new I Promise School in Akron, Ohio opened, a public school (not a charter school) that will have an enrollment of 240 third- and fourth-grade students in its inaugural school year. James was on hand and spoke publicly for the first time since his departure for L.A., but on Monday he reminded everyone that he’ll always be Akron’s son and explained why this is so important to him and the community.