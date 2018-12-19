Watch LeBron James Coach Up His Son After A Tough Win

12.19.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is the kind of person where every moment of his life is caught on a camera. When you’re the best basketball player in the entire world and everything you do represents a brand, that’s just the life you have to accept. It can be weird at times, but James does a good job controlling it.

One part of James life that he sometimes allows people to get a glimpse into is his time spent being a father. James is very active in his children’s lives and that includes their time on a basketball court. James posted a video on his Instagram of him coaching up his son Bryce after they managed to win a tough game.

It’s a great message from a father to his son.

